The Netflix Horror So Bad It’s Actually Good

To explain the premise of The Bye Bye Man, we’re going to need to remind you about “The Game.” Millennials of a certain age may recall playing The Game, a form of psychological torture that involved not thinking about The Game because the only way to win The Game is to not think about it. Those who think about The Game lose The Game, and have to announce that they just lost The Game to everybody in the room.

Not unlike The Game, the only escape from the Bye Bye Man is the sweet release of death.