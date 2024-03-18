Star Trek: Discovery Shouldn’t Have Been Star Trek

If Star Trek: Discovery had not been part of the franchise built by Gene Roddenberry, audiences could have better enjoyed it as a classical science fiction story dealing with the ramifications of new technology. Obviously, the ability to travel anywhere we want whenever we want has some amazing ramifications for everything from exploration to exploitation. But Discovery had to forcibly make everything fit into the existing Star Trek timeline, so we missed out on some potentially amazing stories in favor of a goofy storyline that brought the crew centuries into the future where they (conveniently enough) could no longer disrupt Trek canon as we know it.