Kristen Wiig Kills Fan-Anticipated Sequel Hopes

By TeeJay Small |

Since Bridesmaids first premiered in 2011, fans across the world have demanded a sequel to the uproarious romantic comedy, though no such film ever went into production. Now, nearly 15 years after the film initially hit theaters, the film’s star Kristen Wiig claims that there has never even been a meeting to discuss a possible Bridesmaids 2 script.

While this news is surely disappointing to some fans who wish against all odds to see Annie Walker and company fumble their way through another wedding, Wigg says it’s for the best, as the story had a conclusive and satisfying ending.