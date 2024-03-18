1980s Highly Controversial Dark Crime Thriller Finally Gets Gorgeous 4K Upgrade

By the time he unleashed Blue Velvet onto the world, David Lynch had already been in the business of blowing minds with his breakout film, Eraserhead, which was followed by The Elephant Man. His neo-noir sensual crime drama came just two years after he took a stab at what would be the first feature-length adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, which has made its way back into pop culture via Denis Villeneuve’s box office-topping set of films. Carrying himself into the next decade with the uber-popular TV series, Twin Peaks, and other films including The Straight Story and Mulholland Drive, Lynch’s last offering to cinema fans was with 2006’s Inland Empire.