TikTok Bill Could Ban Countless Apps And Sites

However, opponents of the TikTok bill warn that they feel the language of the document is too broad and vague, and could wind up harming many innocent apps in the process. “There’s plenty of room here for creative interpretation for how someone could be in a foreign country calling the shots without being an owner,” said Evan Brown, a lawyer in Chicago dedicated to technology laws. “The President really has the unchecked power to put another app on this list.”

Other legal experts concur that though TikTok is in the spotlight for this bill, if passed, this legislature would completely alter the marketplace for apps in America. Likewise, they warn that this bill is moving fast and could pass quickly, but if the results have unintended consequences, it would be a much slower process to undo the bill and mitigate any inadvertent collateral damage. Some are questioning why the threshold for apps affected by this bill is so low at only needing a million users, when TikTok has over one billion monthly users.