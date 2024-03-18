Billy Dee Williams Says He’s The Only Lando Calrissian, Donald Glover Disney Star Wars Version Looking Second-Rate After That Shade

While he may be a bit miffed that Lucasfilm and Disney didn’t bother to de-age him as they have for other legacy characters like Mark Hamill, Williams understands that Glover is the next man to carry Lando Calrissian into the future, saying, “I took care of the 20th century, now he’s got to take care of the 21st.” As far as living up to the advice that the Lando who came before him dropped before Glover smoothly talked his way through Solo: A Star Wars Story, we’d say that the younger actor certainly nailed the task at hand when Williams told him to “Be charming.”

Although Williams doesn’t think that there’s another person alive who can play Lando Calrissian the way that he nailed the character, he also recognizes that Glover brings something different to the table and can live with the idea of his portrayal being something completely separate. “He’ll create whatever he needs to create,” Williams said about how Glover will manage to move forward with future appearances, something that’s already in the works.