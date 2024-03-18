Grant Page, The Real Mad Max, Dead At 85
Grant Page, the stuntman responsible for the dangerous action sequences in the Mad Max films, has died at the age of 85. In a statement to the Australian media, his son Leroy explained that his father hit a tree while driving near his home in Kendall, New South Wales. “He died in very high spirits, and he was very motivated,” the younger Page said. “He was very happy.”
Grant Page Was A Frequent George Miller Collaborater
A stalwart in Australian cinema, Grant Page collaborated closely with George Miller on the 1979 action masterpiece Mad Max, a film that catapulted Mel Gibson to international fame. In addition to his work as a stuntman and coordinator in this adrenaline-fueled post-apocalyptic saga, Page also lent his expertise to the 1985 sequel Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, featuring the iconic Tina Turner.
Grant Page later partnered with Miller on the prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is set to hit theaters in May. The pair also collaborated on the 2022 fantasy drama Three Thousand Years of Longing, based on A. S. Byatt’s 1994 short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye. The story follows a djinn (Idris Elba) who is released from a bottle and recounts the tales of his thousand-year existence.
One Of The Best Stuntment In The Industry
Grant Page’s career was a whirlwind of daring stunts and death-defying feats, earning him a reputation as one of the industry’s most fearless performers. Born in Adelaide, his journey into the world of stunt work was marked by a series of achievements and narrow escapes, especially on the 1979 Mad Max set. His contributions were instrumental in shaping the film’s visceral and adrenaline-fueled aesthetic.
Grant Page Was The Man Behind The Wheel In Mad Max’s Opening Scene
During the iconic car chase at the beginning of Mad Max, where a dramatic crash claims the lives of two gang members, it was actually Grant Page behind the wheel. He was inside the car but not visible on screen, leaning far back with just his eyes peering over the dashboard. Page once explained that they didn’t rehearse the scene because he believed it was all about reacting in the moment.
He compared it to a billiards player who doesn’t need to practice every shot but relies on experience to guide the ball into the pocket. “It’s all in theory,” Grant Page said at the time. “It’s all in action, reaction, inertia, and momentum. The billiard player doesn’t practice it. He just knows from experience what he needs to do to make the black ball finish up in the hole.”
Grant Page Left An Impact In Hollywood
However, Grant Page’s legacy extends far beyond his work on Mad Max. Throughout his career, he lent his talents to a diverse range of projects, from the mockumentary Stunt Rock to the Hitchcockian thriller Road Games. With each new endeavor, Page brought a level of dedication and professionalism that set him apart from his peers.
But Grant Page’s impact on cinema goes beyond his impressive resume. He was also known for his larger-than-life personality and his ability to captivate audiences on and off the screen. Whether regaling listeners with tales of his wild adventures or discussing the nature of human existence, Page left an impression on all who had the privilege of crossing his path.
Dangerfreaks
In 1987, Grant Page was the central figure in the aptly named documentary Dangerfreaks. Written and directed by Brian Trenchard-Smith, the project delved into the legendary stuntman’s illustrious career while demonstrating stunts all over the world. The documentary can be found on various streaming services.
