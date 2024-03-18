Grant Page, The Real Mad Max, Dead At 85

During the iconic car chase at the beginning of Mad Max, where a dramatic crash claims the lives of two gang members, it was actually Grant Page behind the wheel. He was inside the car but not visible on screen, leaning far back with just his eyes peering over the dashboard. Page once explained that they didn’t rehearse the scene because he believed it was all about reacting in the moment.

He compared it to a billiards player who doesn’t need to practice every shot but relies on experience to guide the ball into the pocket. “It’s all in theory,” Grant Page said at the time. “It’s all in action, reaction, inertia, and momentum. The billiard player doesn’t practice it. He just knows from experience what he needs to do to make the black ball finish up in the hole.”