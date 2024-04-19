X-Men ’97 Hero Almost Started The MCU In The ’80s

Originally, legendary Marvel artist John Romita Jr. designed the comic Dazzler to look like Grace Jones, but back when Casablanca was still onboard, their cinematic division Filmworks insisted on a character modeled more after Bo Derek. This was part of an attempt to get the real Bo Derek to headline the Dazzler film, and the gambit worked. The actor wanted to star in this movie and even insisted that her husband, John Derek, be the man in the director’s chair, a simple request that ultimately doomed the film (more on that later).

Aside from Bo Derek, Marvel hoped to fill their Dazzler film with many more celebrities, including Cher as the Witch Queen and Donna Summer as the Queen of Fire. Robin Williams was going to star in the movie, but not as a funnyman…instead, he was going to be Bo Derek’s love interest.

The laughs were supposed to come from Rodney Dangerfield, who was intended to play no less than four different parts (pretty much the opposite of getting “no respect” from Marvel). Since this was intended to be a very musical film, other prominent musicians were going to appear, including KISS and The Village People