The 2000s Dystopian Sci-Fi Action Epic Inspired By Blade Runner You’ve Never Seen

Due to its futuristic style and similar plot lines, Natural City is often compared to Blade Runner. However, this comparison isn’t quite right, and many people who go into the movie with this perception often leave disappointed.

Sure, the Natural City definitely pulls inspiration from Blade Runner, especially when it comes to the cyberpunk themes, but it’s clear pretty early into the film that it’s not going for something exactly similar. The overarching story is close, but the romance and tale of the main two characters take the movie in an entirely different direction.