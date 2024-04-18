Netflix Assassin Psychological Thriller Series Starts With Perfect First Season

Season 3 begins six months after the events of a mission in Rome. Traumatized by almost dying at the hands of Villanelle, Eve resigns from MI6, opting for a quiet life instead. Meanwhile, Villanelle is forced to find new means of income after she stops working as a killer for The Twelve.

Their new status quo is squashed when Villanelle runs into her former Twelve trainer, and Eve loses someone close to her.