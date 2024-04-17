1970s Crime Horror Hidden Gem From Cult-Favorite Director, Stream Right Now

Multiple Maniacs is John Waters’ second full-length feature. It follows his Mondo Trasho debut, which already had a bizarre premise. Nevertheless, this one takes things up a notch.

Waters wanted to create an underground film drawing inspiration from the works of Andy Warhol and other avant-garde artists of the era. Made in the shadow of the Manson Family murders, Multiple Maniacs reflects the violence of the era and fears within the society.

Multiple Maniacs follows Lady Divine, owner of The Cavalcade of Perversion, a traveling freak show featuring some acts that will shock you. Together with her partner is luring people to witness circus shows. This is a pretty naive premise, but I don’t want to spoil anything for you, except that the freak show routine escalates to rather violent acts.