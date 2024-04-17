The 2000s Sci-Fi Action Epic Blockbuster Flop So Bad It’s Great, Stream Right Now

While on the surface, Battlefield Earth doesn’t seem too much more far-fetched than your average sci-fi flick, it took Travolta almost twenty years to get a studio to agree to do the film. Scientology has always been a controversial topic in Hollywood, and while major players like Travolta and Tom Cruise are actively involved in the church, many executives prefer to stay as far away from the organization as possible.

Travolta continuously pitched the film, using his fame from Pulp Fiction to his advantage and claiming the movie would be “like Pulp Fiction for the year 3000,” and “like Star Wars, only better.” No studios believed him. But Travolta was so interested in seeing Battlefield Earth on the big screen that when he finally found a production company willing to touch the feature, he significantly lowered his acting fee and invested $5 million of his own funds so they could stay on budget.