Netflix Hit Spy Thriller Brings A Real-Life Agent’s Hit Novel To Life

In The Bricklayer, Aaron Eckhart stars as Vail, an ex-CIA agent who left the business of spy work and started over as a professional bricklayer.

Things are going pretty well for Vail in his more mundane life as he mostly keeps to himself and has time to enjoy the world without having a constant target on his back. But, Vail finds himself pulled back into the game after a foreign journalist is assassinated with the killer framing the CIA.

Hoping to clear his beloved agency’s name, Vail snaps back into action and steps up to the task at hand.