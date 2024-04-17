The Futuristic Sci-Fi Anime On Disney+ Succeeds Where Minority Report Failed

Psycho-Pass is set in a world where Japan is governed by the Sibyl System. This system tracks brain biometrics and determines the Crime Coefficient, which determines how well people are doing mentally and whether they’re likely to become criminals. Those who have a number above the recommended level are either arrested or killed by field officers and labeled as latent criminals.

Season 1 of the show focuses on Akane Tsunemori, a novice inspector assigned to Divison One and left in charge of a group of latent criminals known as Enforcers. The team comes across Makishima, a deranged criminal who’s Criminally Asymptomatic, which means he has found a way to elude the system Japan depends on.