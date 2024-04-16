Netflix Dystopian Future Anime Makes The Apocalypse Look Fun

Set at some point in the near future, Bubble imagines a world where mysterious bubbles take over the globe. These are no ordinary bubbles. The seemingly tame objects rained from the sky one day, changing Tokyo into a city that has the laws of gravity bend to the point of nearly breaking.

The gravitational pull has been significantly impacted, making way for throngs of teenagers in Tokyo (a city allegedly made uninhabitable by the bubbles) to compete as parkour players.