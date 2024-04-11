Netflix Fantasy Action Anime Is One Of The Greatest Of All Time, So Why Hasn’t It Been Rebooted?

After falling into a well in her family shrine, Kagome is transported to the Sengoku period, where she encounters Inuyasha, a half-dog demon, half-human being. When the sacred Shikon Jewel unexpectedly resurfaces, she accidentally breaks it into numerous shards, which scatter throughout Japan. Inuyasha and Kagome then embark on a journey to retrieve the scattered fragments of the Jewel.

Inuyasha is a darker and more serious title compared to Takahashi’s previous works, but it still retains some comedic elements. The series has been well-received, with the manga taking high places in rankings listing sales and appearing in The New York Times and Diamond Comic Distributors’ top-selling lists in North America. It was also one of the most researched series in 2005.