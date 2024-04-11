The Gene Wilder Crime Comedy Thriller Nobody Ever Talks About And That’s A Shame

In See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Gene Wilder’s Wally Karew is an out-of-work actor whose career faltered after he gradually lost all of his hearing. Richard Pryor plays Dave Lyons, the blind owner of a New York City shop. After the two men meet by chance, Dave hires Wally to work the counter, where a man is murdered by a mysterious woman one day, but not before he hastily tosses a rare coin in the cash box before she notices.

Dave hears the gunshot that killed the customer, while Wally sees her walking away. Police detain the two men as murder suspects but soon find themselves free on bail after the murderess and her accomplice post bond. The comedy elevates in See No Evil, Hear No Evil as Wally and Dave soon realize what the two strangers are after and must use the senses they possess collectively to keep from becoming murder victims themselves.