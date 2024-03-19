Willy Wonka Is Not The Best Gene Wilder Performance

By Brian Myers |

The cult following that developed for the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the films most attributed to its star, the late Gene Wilder. But fans of Wilder who have followed the entirety of the actor’s career throughout the 1970s and 80s will argue that, though Wilder’s portrayal of Roald Dahl’s eccentric and zany factory owner, there are a number of other roles that put the full range of his talents on display. The film that truly captured Wilder in his best form was the 1974 horror-comedy Young Frankenstein.