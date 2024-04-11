The Greatest Animator Alive Today Making Horror Passion Project That’s Big And Expensive

The rumors that Don Hertzfeldt and Ari Aster would be working together on a film started earlier this year when a tweet mentioned there had been reports that the two were working on something. Instead of denying it, Don Hertzfeldt only responded with an emoji of a mouth zipped shut.

He finally confirmed the rumors at the Overlook Film Festival. A journalist named Carlos Aguilar asked Don Hertzfeldt about the potential collaboration. Though he mostly kept tight-lipped on the details of the project, he did at least admit that there was something in the works.