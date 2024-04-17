Jennifer Aniston’s Greatest Role Is Surprisingly Dark, Stream Now

It’s not that Aniston’s Justine is the actress’s most likable character (that distinction is awarded to her portrayal of Ron Livingstone’s romantic interest in 1998’s Office Space). In fact, The Good Girl‘s Justine is dim, boring, and without much of a personality showing through in the first part of the film.

Justine and her husband Phil (John C. Reilly) are fantastic screen representations of the phrase “peaked in high school.” Phil works as a house painter and spends the rest of his time smoking pot with his equally lazy childhood friend Bubba (Tim Blake Nelson), while Justine drones through each workday as a cashier at a local big box retailer. But The Good Girl takes these mundane and one-dimensional figures and forces an upheaval in their lives that is so real to watch that it’s painful.