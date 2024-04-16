The Best Sci-Fi Cyberpunk Anime Of All Time Is Back On Streaming

The Ghost in the Shell franchise, starting with the manga, which was first serialized in 1989, has been adapted into various anime films, series, and video games. The 1995 film Ghost in the Shell follows Kusanagi as she hunts down a cyberterrorist called The Puppet Master. Directed by Mamoru Oshii, the movie is often described as an excellent work that blends philosophy and anime.

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, also directed by Oshii, was released in 2004 and expands upon the stories of the original film. This was followed by The Ghost in the Shell: Arise series, which consisted of five 50-minute episodes and a theatrical movie. These offerings serve as prequels to the events of the 1995 film, revealing the origins of Major Kusanagi and the future members of Section 9.

Along with Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, the franchise also includes its 2020 follow-up Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, which sees Public Security Section 9 members deal with more political corruption and cybercrime in a post-cyberpunk world.