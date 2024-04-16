Marvel’s Most Powerful Hero Based On Junk Food

Based on that, you might wonder how Marvel went about creating Combo Man. Is he made of pretzels and cheddar or something else food-related? Nope.

Marvel decided to eschew the food angle and instead focus on the mashup nature of Combos. As a result, the hero is a combination of 14 different characters, both heroes and villains. And Marvel didn’t go subtle with Combo Man either. We’re talking about some of the biggest names in the Marvel roster—whether they make sense together or not.

Marvel’s Combo Man is a mixture of the Hulk, Cyclops, Iron Man, Magneto, the Punisher, Captain America, Sabertooth, Carnage, Daredevil, Spider-Man, Century, Human Torch, Silver Surfer, and last but not least, Gambit. Whew. At first glance, that’s a pretty impressive list until you realize how useless some of those powers would be in conjunction with the others.