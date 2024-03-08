CBS Developing First New Soap Opera In Almost 40 Years 

While it’s been 37 years since CBS has developed a new soap opera, in terms of soap opera timelines, that’s not very long. The network’s most recently developed show, The Bold and the Beautiful, first aired in 1987, and it’s the youngest airing daytime soap among its peers, including The Young and the Restless (which has been airing for 51 years), General Hospital (has been airing for 61 years), and Days of Our Lives (ran for 57 years). This means that if The Gates takes off, it will likely also air for decades.