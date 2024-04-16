Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Casts The Perfect Shadow

The Sonic movies have knocked it out of the park with casting so far, and Keanu Reeves as Shadow definitely continues that trend. Shadow the Hedgehog is one of the more brooding and dark characters in the Sonic franchise, so Keanu’s gruff voice should be a great fit for the character.

Plus, Keanu is a noted fan of video games (most recently playing an extensive role in Cyberpunk 2077), so his enthusiasm is surely going to rub off in his performance.