Knuckles Series Leaves Fans Going Crazy Over Surprise Character
The first trailer for the upcoming Knuckles, a mini-series spin-off from Sonic the Hedgehog, sent the fandom into a frenzy after a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance of a surprise character, Pachacamac. The power-hungry leader of the Knuckles clan first made his appearance in 1998’s Sonic Adventures for Sega Dreamcast and has remained a significant character in the backstory of many mainline Sonic installments ever since.
Pachacamac
The upcoming Knuckles is scheduled as a six-episode mini-series; it’s supposed to premiere in April on Paramount+, and it follows the titular echidna on an action-packed journey of self-discovery after he made a promise to Sonic and “the fox” to remain on and protect the Earth. Keen-eyed fans glimpsed the arrival of Pachacamac in the trailer and immediately took it to X to share their revelations. Naturally, this caused a massive reaction among Sonic the Hedgehog’s fans.
The Origins Of Pachacamac
Pachacamac first appeared in Sonic Adventure, a rather beloved video game from Sega’s flopped console. He’s the father of Tikal and a chief and warlord of the Knuckles Clan, who had successfully led his clan through countless wars in Sonic universe’s history. That is until he invoked the wrath of the immortal god-like creature called Chaos, who ultimately killed Pachacamac. However, he did make a small appearance in the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie when the Knuckles Clan tracked down Sonic in his youth.
What’s Pachacamac Up To?
Pachacamac is now posed to make another appearance, and it seems that he’s now working in a bowling alley. Many fans are now wondering about this seeming career change; it’s entirely possible that he joined the villainous team to find and punish Knuckles for siding with Sonic. Other possibilities include Pachacamac being in a friendly role or just as a mere cameo appearance that could somehow tie into Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Some fans are theorizing that Pachacamac’s appearance is nothing more than Knuckle’s imagination. The possibilities are truly endless.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Knuckles will follow the adventures of the same-name echidna voiced by Idris Elba; it’s a spin-off of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, a canonical entry in the Sonic cinematic franchise, and the first live-action series in the franchise overall. Besides featuring Pachacamac, the narrative of the series takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2—in which Sonic went Super Saiyan and defeated Robotnik with help from Knuckles and Tails—and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 2024.
Knuckles’ Premiere
In fact, it’s already been announced that the series will contain easter eggs and various cameos to set up the events and the narrative of Sonic 3, and it’s entirely possible that Pachacamac’s appearance is one of those easter eggs and cameos. Fortunately, the fans of Sonic the Hedgehog won’t have to wait long to discover the secrets behind Pachacamac’s appearance, considering the series’ April 26 release date for the US and Canada. Other territories can expect the series to drop on April 27, with the exception of Japan, Sonic’s home country, where the series is expected to land later this year.