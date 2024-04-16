Star Trek: Lower Decks Can Actually Be Saved

While there has been no indication that Star Trek: Lower Decks is being shopped around, it won’t be the first time a show has been saved by another network or streaming service. Star Trek: Prodigy was in a similar situation in June 2023 when it was canceled by Paramount+, despite being produced in-house and being a key push by franchise executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

Star Trek: Prodigy, which aimed to introduce the property to a younger generation, was working on a second season when it was axed by Paramount+ as part of the streamer’s efforts to take tax write-offs for underperforming series. Fortunately, after extensive campaigning by fans, Netflix decided to buy the series. Season 1 is available to stream, while Season 2 will be released this year.