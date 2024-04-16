Star Trek: Lower Decks Can Actually Be Saved
After Paramount+ revealed that Star Trek: Lower Decks will end after Season 5, Jack Quaid who voices Brad Boimler in the popular animated series, told his followers on Instagram that he hoped the show can find a new home. “I’m so sad to announce that Paramount Plus won’t be moving forward with more seasons of Lower Decks,” he wrote.
Jack Quaid Is Hopeful Lower Decks Will Find A New Home
“I can’t begin to tell you what an honor it’s been to be a part of this show and the Star Trek universe at large. I am unbelievably grateful for five awesome seasons with this wonderful family,” Quaid continued. “I could play Boimler for 17 more seasons. No joke. I’m serious. I love that purple-haired nerd. Hopefully, we find a new home, but until then, please look forward to an amazing season five (airing this fall).”
Lower Decks Quickly Became A Fan-Favorite
Fans of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be disappointed as the animated series has been consistent in entertainment value over its first four seasons. Created by Mike McMahan for Paramount+, the show is the ninth installment in the Star Trek television franchise and its first comedy. Set in the 24th century, the story follows the low-ranking support crew of the starship Cerritos.
Netflix Saved Prodigy… Why Not Lower Decks As Well?
While there has been no indication that Star Trek: Lower Decks is being shopped around, it won’t be the first time a show has been saved by another network or streaming service. Star Trek: Prodigy was in a similar situation in June 2023 when it was canceled by Paramount+, despite being produced in-house and being a key push by franchise executive producer Alex Kurtzman.
Star Trek: Prodigy, which aimed to introduce the property to a younger generation, was working on a second season when it was axed by Paramount+ as part of the streamer’s efforts to take tax write-offs for underperforming series. Fortunately, after extensive campaigning by fans, Netflix decided to buy the series. Season 1 is available to stream, while Season 2 will be released this year.
Season 5 Will Be Lower Decks’ Last On Paramount+
Star Trek: Prodigy’s future on Netflix offers a glimmer of hope to fans of Star Trek: Lower Decks, who hope to see the story continue. CBS Eye Animation Productions produced Lower Decks Season 5 in association with Secret Hideout, Important Science, Roddenberry Entertainment, and the animation studio Titmouse. Mike McMahan serves as showrunner with Barry J. Kelly working as supervising director.
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 was ordered in March 2023, with writing already underway. The season was almost complete when McMahan said it could possibly be the last outing for the series. The show faces further setbacks as voice recording was delayed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Consisting of 10 episodes, Season 5 is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in late 2024.
Fans Deserve More Stories
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 is currently available to purchase via various digital platforms as well as Blu-ray and DVD. Season 4 marked a significant milestone for Beckett Mariner, who confronted her anxieties about assuming command roles within Starfleet. This progression directly linked Star Trek: Lower Decks to the original Star Trek: The Next Generation “Lower Decks” episode.
Ensigns Mariner, Rutherford, Boimler, Tendi, and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are staying on top of their Starfleet responsibilities. They’re steering clear of eerie computers and finding themselves in a few tight spots in caves. During their adventures, they also meet new and familiar aliens.
The two-disc collection includes all 10 episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, a featurette, and exclusive audio commentary tracks from the show’s cast and crew. Per the official synopsis, the season sees a mysterious force destroy starships and threaten galactic peace. However, since the U.S.S. Cerritos crew isn’t important enough, they are busy with other adventures.