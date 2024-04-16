The 1980s Family Comedy Younger Generations Need To See

By Brian Myers |

The 1980s and 90s screen gems penned by the late John Hughes are entries in cinematic immortality. Decades after their theatrical releases, new audiences are still finding National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, The Breakfast Club, and other film staples of that era, helping to generate new and excited generations of fans.

From the massive list of films associated with Hughes as a writer or director, it’s understandable that the ones with less fanfare get forgotten over time. But as The Great Outdoors proves, an overlooked film can still be one worth revisiting years later and certainly worthy of introducing younger audiences to it.