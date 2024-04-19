Star Wars Greedo Actor Weighs In On The Notorious Maclunkey Scene

This Star Wars scene remained untouched for a long time until the release of the film’s Special Edition in 1997. This edit was perhaps the most infamous, with VFX added to make it seem like Greedo shot first before Han fired. The “Han shot first” movement quickly followed, as fans (rightly) felt like this took away from Han’s characterization as a morally gray character when we first meet him (not to mention the implication that Greedo is a quicker, though less accurate draw).

George Lucas heard the complaints of Star Wars fans about the Greedo scene edit from the Special Edition, and he attempted to remedy it in 2004 when the film was released on DVD. But, instead of changing the scene back to its former glory, he made a slight edit to make it look like the shots came simultaneously. Even worse, Ford was digitally altered to make it look like he was ducking, which took away from his calm, cool, and collected demeanor.