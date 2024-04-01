Sylvester Stallone And Harrison Ford Share A Box Office Miracle
When The Suicide Squad reached the number-one spot at the box office in 2021, it wasn’t just a success for the superhero genre. The movie also marked a milestone for Sylvester Stallone, who became one of only two actors to have number-one films across six consecutive decades. The only other person to achieve this feat is Harrison Ford.
All Those Number Ones
The movies that make up the list of number ones are Rocky (1970s), Rambo First Blood (1980s), Cliffhanger (1990s), Driven (2000s), The Expendables (2010s), and The Suicide Squad (2020s). Sylvester Stallone’s career through the decades of cinema is a testament to his popularity and talent. With over 50 film releases and counting, Stallone has left an indelible mark on the film industry.
The 1980s For Stallone
Sylvester Stallone burst onto the scene with his portrayal of Rocky Balboa in Rocky. The story follows a small-time boxer from Philadelphia who gets a shot at the heavyweight championship. Rocky’s underdog story resonated with audiences worldwide, and the film catapulted Stallone to stardom. It also took home the Academy Award for Best Picture.
In the 1980s, Sylvester Stallone solidified his status as an action star with roles in both the Rocky and Rambo franchises. As Rocky Balboa, Stallone continued to captivate audiences with tales of perseverance. Meanwhile, his portrayal of John Rambo, a troubled Vietnam War veteran turned one-person army, further showcased Stallone’s action skills.
Cliffhanger
In the 1990s, Sylvester Stallone continued to thrill audiences with high-octane action in films like Cliffhanger. As mountain climber Gabe Walker, Stallone faced off against a group of ruthless criminals in the Rocky Mountains, delivering adrenaline-fueled excitement and breathtaking stunts. The movie premiered at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival to glowing reviews.
Driven
Sylvester Stallone’s versatility continued to shine in the 2000s with roles in films like Driven, a racing thriller showcasing his dramatic range and intensity. As race car driver Joe Tanto, Stallone navigated the dangerous world of Formula One racing while confronting personal demons and rivalries on and off the track.
The Expendables
In the 2010s, Sylvester Stallone assembled an all-star cast of action heroes in The Expendables, a throwback to the classic action films of the 1980s and 1990s. As writer, director, and star, Stallone led a team of mercenaries tasked with overthrowing a ruthless dictator, delivering non-stop thrills and nostalgia for fans of the genre.
The Suicide Squad
With his role as King Shark in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, Sylvester Stallone continued to captivate audiences and dominate the box office in the sixth decade of his career. His portrayal of the deadly humanoid shark added a touch of unpredictability to the story. In addition to his film career, Stallone is also an accomplished artist, with exhibitions of his paintings and sculptures displayed in galleries worldwide.
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford is the only actor Sylvester Stallone shared the box office milestone with. Ford’s list of consecutive number ones includes Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), The Fugitive (1993), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).