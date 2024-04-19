Star Trek Seasons Are Getting Shorter And That’s Not Going To Change

Alex Kurtzman isn’t wrong on that front; streaming has forever changed the world of television because content on demand actually provides more options for viewers. This makes it difficult to keep the viewers glued to a single show, especially since the audiences are bombarded with plenty of content from other streamers. Kurtzman also added that the fact that Discovery made it to Season 5 is nothing short of a miracle; sure, the series might’ve been canceled, but far more popular shows, like Stranger Things, also have shorter episode counts for the reasons we previously mentioned.