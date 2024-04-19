1990s Crime Thriller On Peacock Is A Severely Underrated Gangster Movie

Carlito’s Way tells the story of Carlito Brigante (Al Pacino), who vows to leave his life of crime behind and retire after spending five years in jail. But Carlito is eventually drawn back into the criminal world when he accompanies his young cousin Guajiro (John Augstin Ortiz) to a drug deal. When the meeting turns sour, Carlito has to fight his way out using lethal force.

Still hoping to retire in the Caribbean, our hero takes $30,000 from the botched deal and buys into a nightclub owned by Saso. He also reconnects his romance with his ex-girlfriend Gail (Penelope Ann Miller), who spends her days working as a ballet dancer and as a stripper at night. Meanwhile, gangster Benny Blanco (John Leguizamo) becomes frustrated with Carlito, who keeps refusing to go into business with him.