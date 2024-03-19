See Al Pacino At His Best In Netflix Dark Comedy Classic

The film is a riveting exploration of desperation, despair, and the dark side of the American dream, particularly the unbridled intensity of the sales industry.

In many ways, the play and movie act as a delightful homage to Death of a Salesman, Arthur Miller’s 1949 iconic play. That said, Mamet’s play and Foley’s film revel in modernity, nonetheless, particularly through their use of mature language.

It’s no wonder Glengarry Glen Ross’s cast members referred to the project as “Death of a F*ckin Salesman” while on set.