See Al Pacino At His Best In Netflix Dark Comedy Classic
Arguably, a film is only as good as its screenplay. When your screenplay is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet and furthermore based on his play that won that very award—you’re in very good hands indeed. This screenplay, of course, is to Glengarry Glen Ross, the 1992 drama directed by the peerless James Foley and penned by Mamet. Starring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, and Alec Baldwin, and featuring some of the best one-liners in the history of modern cinema, it’s not to be missed.
Al Pacino In Glengarry Glen Ross
The film is a riveting exploration of desperation, despair, and the dark side of the American dream, particularly the unbridled intensity of the sales industry.
In many ways, the play and movie act as a delightful homage to Death of a Salesman, Arthur Miller’s 1949 iconic play. That said, Mamet’s play and Foley’s film revel in modernity, nonetheless, particularly through their use of mature language.
It’s no wonder Glengarry Glen Ross’s cast members referred to the project as “Death of a F*ckin Salesman” while on set.
Two Tumultous Days
The narrative is condensed into two tumultuous days, a temporal squeeze heightening the film’s notorious intensity. Delving into the lives of four beleaguered real estate salesmen in Chicago, the movie forces each into an utterly ruthless competition via the salesmen’s cutthroat corporate overlords.
Many remember perhaps the film’s most infamous scene close to its opening, signaling the arrival of Blake—played by Baldwin. A slick, merciless sales guru and motivational speaker deployed by the cooperative office, Blake is the ultimate company man and the company’s top-seller.
Alec Baldwin With An Iconic Performance
Blake bombards the rest of Glengarry Glen Ross’s cast with verbal abuse and then sets the stakes: By the end of the week, only the top two salesmen will keep their jobs; the rest will face termination.
Understandably, the proclamation flings the salesmen into a frenzy of fear and desperation. Fighting to survive, each strives to secure their position by any means necessary.
Pacino perfectly plays Richard Roma, the office’s top salesman. A master manipulator, Roma employs charm and determination to close deal after deal.
His manipulations are not without their stark consequences, however, as his dealings eventuate one of the most engaging and tragic climaxes of the film.
Salesman Struggle Mightily
Meanwhile, Glengarry Glen Ross’s other lead, Shelley “The Machine” Lavene (portrayed by Lemon), struggles mightily to close deals; once the top salesman, Lavene embodies the tragic arc of somene crushed by the ceaseless pressures of his profession.
Motivated to keep his job in order to provide for his sick daughter, he tries to cajole, coerce, and eventually bribe his way into possessing the coveted Glengarry leads—the all-important names and numbers of potential clients for a significant land development sale.
His efforts, it goes without saying, don’t go according to plan.
Suspicion And Tension
Glengarry Glen Ross reaches its climax when the salesmen show up to work to find the office burglarized—the precious Glengarry leads nowhere to be found.
Suspicion and paranoia ensue, pitting characters against one another. As tension mounts, the film intensifies to the point of almost resembling a thriller.
The film’s dialogue absolutely crackles, infused with Mamet’s signature razor-sharp wit and rhythm. Combine this linguistic intensity and brilliance with the film’s powerhouse performances, and the result is a visceral viewing experience.
Critical Masterpiece, Box Office Disappointment
Despite its critical acclaim and enduring reputation as one of the ’90s most formidable films, Glengarry Glen Ross failed to reap the box-office rewards it probably deserved.
The film had trouble securing an audience upon its release and only took home $10.7 million in North America. Falling short of its $12.5 million budget meant the film constituted a financial disappointment.
Many attribute the film’s heavy dialogue, lack of action sequences, and grim portrayal of the American sales industry—and American life, in general—as alienating factors, deterring mainstream audiences. The movie also debuted at an inopportune time, vying for attention with other big-deal releases.
Stream Glengarry Glen Ross On Netflix
That said, the film’s critical reception contrasted sharply with its commercial woes. Critics adored Glengarry Glen Ross, praising its sharp script, powerhouse performances, and superb transfer of Mamet’s material to film. The film enjoys a stellar 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, evidencing its universal acclaim.
Particularly, Lemmon’s portrayal of Levene earned enthusiastic accolades; many hailed it as the best role of his career, demonstrating the actor’s range and depth. Pacino’s dynamic performance, alongside Baldwin’s brief but unforgettable role (the line: “Coffee’s for closers” achieved immortality) also drew praise.
Despite commercial problems and reflecting its critical adoration, the film continues to permeate culture, for good reason. Stream Glengarry Glen Ross today.