1990s Controversial Sexy Thriller From Sci-Fi Icons Gets Stunning Upgrade

The Criterion Blu-ray of Bound features a vibrant new cover image of the classic Wachowski film, as well as a number of new audio commentary tracks from the film’s stars. A video essay regarding the film’s groundbreaking themes and modern cultural relevance will also be included in the disc, courtesy of film critic Christina Newland. The beloved cult classic is available for pre-order on The Criterion Collection’s official website today, and will be released officially on June 18, 2024.

Source: The Criterion Collection