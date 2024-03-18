Killed Maika Monroe Series Revived And Recut Into Movie

This is a rather interesting turn of events. Maika Monroe’s The Stranger, owned by a streaming service, is being recut and re-released as a film after its original streaming service dies while still clutching onto the copyrights.

However, there is more to this story than meets the legal eye, especially since Quibi allowed artists to co-own the copyrights to their work.

So, despite its relatively short life on the market, Quibi turned out to be a service with its eyes set on the future—a future that other streamers tried to dispute during Hollywood’s most recent labor clash.