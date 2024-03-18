Star Trek Blockbuster Movie Return In The Works

Should Paramount continue first with the development of the origin story for the next Star Trek movie, director Toby Haynes will be at the helm and J. J. Abrams is slated as the project’s producer. Seth Grahame-Smith is said to be penning the screenplay. Haynes is best known for his work on the hit shows Black Mirror and Andor, while Grahame-Smith earned his writing chops from developing the screenplays for The Lego Batman Movie and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

No casting information has been provided for either upcoming Star Trek movie project, and few details for the plotlines are available. But with all the fanfare about them in recent months, you can be sure that Trekkies from across the universe will be lining up at theaters for the openings.

Sources: Trek Movie, Variety