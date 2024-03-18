Michael Keaton Reveals Origin Story In Beetlejuice 2

Michael Keaton commented on Jimmy Kimmel Live! saying most of the characters he has done over his 40-year career have had a backstory, except for Beetlejuice.

Seems that may change with the sequel. Keaton admitted he wasn’t sure about it, at first, when director Tim Burton told him the idea, but that the movie “is so good.

Keaton said playing Beetlejuice has been “tremendous” because he is the kind of character that would do anything. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out September 6th.