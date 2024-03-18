Michael Keaton Reveals Origin Story In Beetlejuice 2
Few upcoming 2024 films are as highly-anticipated as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the follow-up to the 1988 classic comedy. And now star Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice) is revealing the sequel will have a backstory for his character “which is kind of a surprise for everyone.”
Beetlejuice Getting A Backstory
Michael Keaton commented on Jimmy Kimmel Live! saying most of the characters he has done over his 40-year career have had a backstory, except for Beetlejuice.
Seems that may change with the sequel. Keaton admitted he wasn’t sure about it, at first, when director Tim Burton told him the idea, but that the movie “is so good.
Keaton said playing Beetlejuice has been “tremendous” because he is the kind of character that would do anything. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out September 6th.
Returning Beetlejuice Characters
For Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Michael Keaton and Tim Burton are back. Winona Ryder returns as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara will play her stepmother once again. Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis are not expected to appear in the sequel.
Also off the list is Jeffrey Jones, who played Charles Deetz in the original. In 2002, Jones was arrested for possession of child pornography and soliciting a 14-year-old boy to produce sexually explicit images.
Jenna Ortega And Others Coming
Joining Michael Keaton and Beetlejuice crew this time around are Willem Dafoe and Jenna Ortega. Ortega plays Lydia Deetz’s daughter Astrid. Ortega has shot to stardom thanks to her role as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. Tim Burton is an executive producer on the show.
Ortega told Vanity Fair that Lydia and Astrid’s mother-daughter relationship will play a “very important” part in Beetlejuice 2 and that her character isn’t as dark as Lydia was, but she’s not “bright and sunny” either. Ortega says mother and daughter “butt heads”, which is a lot like the stepmother-stepdaughter relationship in the first film.
Monica Bellucci (from the Matrix films) also appears as, get this, Beetlejuice’s (Michael Keaton) wife. Fans will remember the character almost married Lydia Deetz in the first film.
Returning To Iconic Moments
One of the most iconic scenes from 1998’s Beetlejuice is the dinner party when everyone gets possessed and starts singing and dancing to Harry Belafonte’s “Day-O”.
Catherine O’Hara confirmed on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast the song will be in the sequel as well. About shoot the film, O’Hara said it was fun, Michael Keaton was “so happy to be there” and that Jenna Ortega is “such a cool young woman.”
The Beetlejuice Story
The plot of Beetlejuice revolves around a recently deceased couple who contacts a “bio-exorcist” named Beetlejuice to help them get rid of the family who’s moved into their home.
It was both a critical and commercial success, making $74.7 million on a $15 million budget. Beetlejuice won the Oscar for Best Makeup, which makes sense if you look at any before and afters of Michael Keaton. It also spawned an animated tv series, video games, and a 2018 stage musical.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice With The Same Spirit
When it comes to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Burton told The Independent that he tried to make it in the same spirit as the original fantasy horror comedy and that he tried to go back to basics. Ortega has said the effects are more practical than CGI and she can’t wait for people to see it.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live