Civil War Reviews Turn Sci-Fi Dystopia Into Must-See Movie Of The Year, See The Incredible Responses

Contrary to what the name might lead you to believe, Civil War is not a historical drama focused on our own real-life Civil War from long ago. Instead, the movie is set in modern times and is about a current-day civil war that has broken out in America.

It depicts the American government attempting to be overthrown, and two sides erupt from the dispute. There are those who are loyal to the existing government and want to preserve it, and on the other side, the separatists known as the Western Forces, being led by Texas and California.

It is an admittedly difficult topic to navigate in today’s political climate, but Civil War reviews are complimenting the intelligence with which the movie is handled.