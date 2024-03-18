Alternative Meat Faces Huge Ban In US State

By Nina Phillips |

Governor Ron DeSantis is working on making it illegal to produce and sell lab-grown alternative meat throughout the state of Florida. The legislation is a part of two bills, SB 1084 and HB 1071.

During his visit to South Florida State College Hardee Campus, DeSantis said, “I know the Legislature is doing a bill to try to protect our meat. You need meat, OK. And we’re going to have meat in Florida. We’re not going to have fake meat. Like that doesn’t work.”