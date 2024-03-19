Strange New Worlds Pays Homage To Forgotten Classic Star Trek Line

This subtle payoff to a random line from The Original Series is just one more reason why Strange New Worlds is such a great Star Trek show. New faces and light, as well as episodic stories, make the series very friendly for franchise newcomers, but every episode is full of Easter eggs that seem like they have been multiplying like Tribbles in the writers’ room. You’ll have to forgive my inner fanboy for how much I love this show, but as Spock might say, rewatching each season and discovering new references every single time is completely logical, and I’m totally not giving into the flawed human emotion of pure joy.