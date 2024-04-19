Why Strange Matter Matters: How Particle Colliders Can Lead To A Sci-Fi Horror Show

What keeps scientists up at night, however, is that this weird matter is theoretically characterized by significantly more stability than the matter comprising our known world.

So what? you’d be forgiven for thinking—isn’t stability a good thing?

Well, no, if we want to avoid our Earth and the people on it all becoming blobs.

In fact, if the strange quarks and stranger matter are as stable as speculated then upon contact with ordinary matter—say, the unfathomably close “normal” atoms populating the collider upon the advent of strange matter—the catastrophic chain reaction would end life itself while also making it much, much weirder.