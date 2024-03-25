X-Men ’97 Proves Some Superheroes Don’t Belong In Live-Action

In theory, animation is just as valid a medium as live-action or print. Yet, there’s this perception that cartoons are only for children. Even animation geared toward an older audience, like most anime and some DC animated films, is not seen as legitimate in the way live-action is.

If it were, we wouldn’t see live-action adaptations of Cowboy Bebop and Death Note. I’m willing to bet that many of the fans who suffered like me through the “homages” to The Dark Knight Returns that Zack Snyder sprinkled throughout BVS didn’t even know that the perfect, two-part animated adaptation of the Frank Miller classic already exists. With freakin RoboCop as Batman!

It’s like the “We have Batman at home” meme, except the Batman at home is way better!