Peacemaker Season 2 Finally Happening, James Gunn Reveals Shoot With Perfect Set Pic
Fans have been concerned about the status of Peacemaker Season 2 for some time now, as the series began its Max original run before the DCU had officially shifted into its new James Gunn-led canon. Now that the final dying breaths of the Zack Snyder-verse have eked out in the form of The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, fans have shared their worries that the beloved series may be cancelled, despite promises from the actors involved that the Peacemaker series was very much still happening. Now, Season 2 is officially underway, with James Gunn sharing an on-set photo with his fans via Instagram.
Peacemaker Season 2
The photo, which was uploaded to James Gunn’s verified Instagram account, showcases the filmmaker’s reflection in the back of the exceptionally shiny Peacemaker helmet. Gunn touts an impressive Instagram following of over 2.7 million users, resulting in thousands of comments of joy and support for the exciting image. According to his caption, Gunn claims the photo was taken behind the scenes on the first day of shooting Peacemaker Season 2.
Gunn Is Pulling Double-Duty
While juggling his responsibility as a showrunner for Peacemaker Season 2, Gunn is also currently in the throes of production on his upcoming Superman film, which currently has a release date of July 11, 2025. While there’s no word yet on how Gunn intends to blend the canon of Peacemaker with his upcoming film franchise, the creative head certainly has his work cut out for him.
Season 2 Is Part Of The New DCU
The Peacemaker character, as portrayed by John Cena, made his first appearance in James Gunn’s very first DC project, 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Since then, the character has gone on to expand his adventures in the eponymous Max original series, referencing a number of canon characters and events in the DCU along the way. If Peacemaker Season 2 intends to shift the narrative, suggesting that the series actually takes place in the new universe, which houses David Corenswet’s Superman, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, and Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, the series will have some serious heavy lifting to do to.
Peacemaker Is One Of The Best Superhero Series Of All Time
Regardless, if anyone can navigate the continuity minefield presented by late-stage superhero canons, it’s James Gunn. Peacemaker‘s first season, which was written entirely by Gunn, touts one of the most positive fan and critic receptions of any outing in the superhero genre and currently sits at a staggering 94 percent certified fresh critic score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Not much is known about the plot or production credits of Peacemaker Season 2 at this time, though Gunn’s photo suggests he is just as hands-on now as he was in the first season.
No Release Date Yet
Peacemaker Season 2 is expected to reunite several of the key players from the show’s first season, including John Cena’s titular anti-hero, Steve Agee’s John Economos, Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt, and many others. The new season currently holds no confirmed release date, though fans are already hounding James Gunn for more updates across social media with each passing day. All we know for sure is that Season 2 is actively in production and will likely arrive on Max within the next year or so.