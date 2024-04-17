Peacemaker Season 2 Finally Happening, James Gunn Reveals Shoot With Perfect Set Pic

By TeeJay Small |

Fans have been concerned about the status of Peacemaker Season 2 for some time now, as the series began its Max original run before the DCU had officially shifted into its new James Gunn-led canon. Now that the final dying breaths of the Zack Snyder-verse have eked out in the form of The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, fans have shared their worries that the beloved series may be cancelled, despite promises from the actors involved that the Peacemaker series was very much still happening. Now, Season 2 is officially underway, with James Gunn sharing an on-set photo with his fans via Instagram.