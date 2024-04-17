Dystopian Sci-Fi Epic Is The Most Faithful Adaptation Of This Literary Masterpiece, Stream Now

Every election cycle, I can’t help but notice how often 1984 is alluded to in an effort to point out that such a disturbing reality is not outside the realm of possibility if we let our guard down. But I also feel the compulsive need to point out that most people I know who have expressed these fears also have a Google Home device or an Alexa sitting in the middle of their living room that’s eagerly parsing out every single word spoken by its owners and waiting for verbal commands. That is to say, the very technology that Orwell warned us about in 1984 exists today, and most of us are using it.