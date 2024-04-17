Star Wars’ Thrawn Used A Secret Weapon Better Than The Death Star

Star Wars has a Death Star problem. When Lucas first conceived of a moon-sized super laser capable of destroying a whole planet with one blast, it was a novel and terrifying concept. But then the Empire made another, bigger Death Star. Then, an even bigger one that could blow up five planets at once.

And that’s just in the movies. In Legends, formerly the EU, a prototype of the original Death Star was discovered. Then Jabba the Hutt’s dad made another one, but just the laser this time. Then there was the sun crusher capable of destroying an entire solar system, and, well, it gets really boring after a while.

Enter Star Wars’ savior, Grand Admiral Thrawn.