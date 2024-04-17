Star Trek: Lower Decks Cancellation Is Worse Than Discovery, Here’s Why

Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Discovery couldn’t be any more tonally different if they tried. The former is an animated show offering a humorous look at what happens in the titular decks while the bridge officers are acting out adventures reminiscent of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Meanwhile, Discovery is a live-action show that has been very serious in exploring both the past and future of the franchise (its original setting was about a decade before The Original Series before a time jump sent the show into the 32nd century).