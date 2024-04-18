The 1990s Dark R-Rated Psycho Horror Mind-Melting Thriller With An A-List Actress You Must See To Believe
Doppelganger, the 1993 supernatural horror thriller movie starring Drew Barrymore, is streaming on Peacock. Written and directed by Avi Nesher, the film blends supernatural elements with serious topics such as multiple personality disorder. It also stars George Newbern, Dennis Christopher, Leslie Hope, Sally Kellerman, and George Maharis.
Drew Barrymore Has An Evil Twin
Doppelganger starts off simply enough for a psychological horror movie as it tells the story of Holly Gooding (Drew Barrymore), who, after being implicated in a murder in New York, moves to Los Angeles and rents a room from a writer named Patrick Highsmith (George Newbern). Soon, Holly starts to believe she is being followed by her evil twin. Over time, it becomes unclear if the stalker is actually Holly.
An Ending You Will Not See Coming
Patrick eventually realizes that Holly is acting strange. However, once he spends more time with Holly, the pair develops romantic feelings for each other. As Patrick learns about Holly and her family, he discovers that her brother has been institutionalized. Even more frightening is that her mother was murdered, and Holly is suspected of committing the heinous crime.
Although Patrick starts to doubt Holly’s sanity, he cares about her too much to give her up to the police. Instead, he does a deep dive into her past and uncovers the shocking truth.
Mixed Reviews But Found A Cult Following
Avi Nesher began work on the Doppelganger movie after production on a bigger sci-fi project (called Hammerheads) that he was attached to as writer and director was scrapped. Filming took place in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles between March and April 1992. It received mixed reviews, with some praising its entertainment value while others critiqued its convoluted plot and execution.
Despite not achieving the best reception upon its release, Doppelganger remains a notable entry in Drew Barrymore’s movie filmography. It has also become a cult favorite among fans of psychological thrillers and supernatural horror. The concept of doppelgangers has been explored in various forms of literature, film, and mythology throughout history.
Other Great Doppelganger Movies
Doppelgangers in movies have fascinated filmgoers for decades. Some of the most notable include The Double Life of Veronique, directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski. The story follows French tourist Veronique and a Polish musician named Weronika, who share a mysterious connection despite having never met. The film masterfully handles a somber situation, which is uncommon in most doppelganger-themed films.
Another popular Doppelganger movie is Enemy by Dune director Denis Villeneuve. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a college professor named Adam Bell who discovers he has a doppelganger, Anthony Claire, who works as an actor. While trying to learn more about each other, the men find that despite their shared physical likeness, they have distinct personalities.
Stream Black Swan After Watching Doppelganger
Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan uses the doppelganger motif to explore the darker side of artistic obsession. The psychological thriller features brilliant performances from Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis, who create a tense atmosphere that grips viewers as it unravels the protagonist’s mental divide between her innocence and her darker side.
While the Drew Barrymore Doppelganger movie, streaming now on Peacock, may not be as deep as other films in the genre, it is still very entertaining.