The 1990s Dark R-Rated Psycho Horror Mind-Melting Thriller With An A-List Actress You Must See To Believe

Patrick eventually realizes that Holly is acting strange. However, once he spends more time with Holly, the pair develops romantic feelings for each other. As Patrick learns about Holly and her family, he discovers that her brother has been institutionalized. Even more frightening is that her mother was murdered, and Holly is suspected of committing the heinous crime.

Although Patrick starts to doubt Holly’s sanity, he cares about her too much to give her up to the police. Instead, he does a deep dive into her past and uncovers the shocking truth.