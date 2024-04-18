Captain Kirk Was Nearly Connected To The Worst Star Trek: TNG Episode

With how bad it turned out and what its racist legacy is, it’s probably for the best that Kirk was never name-dropped in this TNG episode. Without his famous name attached, “Code of Honor” could be judged by its own merits, and both the actors and the fandom have judged it as a racist abomination. Or, as Jonathan Frakes memorably put it, “a racist piece of s***.

If only director Russ Mayberry had remembered Kirk’s words of wisdom from “Balance of Terror:” that he should “Leave any bigotry in your quarters” because “there’s no room for it on the Bridge.” Of course, there was no room for Mayberry, either: he was fired even before the episode had finished shooting.