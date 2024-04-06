Star Trek Went Out Of Its Way To Create A Racist Episode

It is a common assumption that “Code of Honor” was, for whatever reason, written to be so wildly racist. However, in the earliest drafts of the script, the natives weren’t Black–in fact, they weren’t meant to look remotely human. Instead, they were going to be a reptile race who lived by the titular code of honor (just imagine a Gorn samurai and you’ve got the right idea, and this draft even had a reference to Kirk tangling with one of the aliens’ ancestors).

The later version of the “Code of Honor” script made the Ligonians into humans (or at least, aliens that presented completely as human, like Betazeds). Interestingly, the only real racial note written into this draft is that Lutan’s guards were supposed to be Black. There was nothing about creating an entirely Black planet, and that only happened because director Russ Mayberry wanted the planet to have an African theme.