Patrick Stewart Killed Picard Because He Wanted To Be An Action Hero

By Chris Snellgrove |

Sometimes, being a fan of Star Trek: The Next Generation means feeling like you’re stuck in that weird time loop from “Cause and Effect.” For example, many fans’ reactions to Picard boiled down to questions about why the titular character seemed so different from the man we saw embrace the role decades ago.

This discourse has been repeating over the years for one sad, simple reason: fans don’t want to acknowledge that it was Patrick Stewart himself who killed the Captain Picard we know and love. And it all started with Star Trek: First Contact.