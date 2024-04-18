Underrated Post-Apocalyptic Action Thriller Being Left Behind

The original Mad Max trilogy follows the original Star Wars trilogy in many ways. The first film, Mad Max, was a surprise late ’70s hit that, for many years, was considered the most profitable film ever made. Mad Max 2 —released as The Road Warrior in the US—is universally considered superior to the original and one of the greatest sequels ever made, period. And then we have Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome…

There are numerous similarities between Return of the Jedi and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome— both films start off in the desert, where our hero ends up in a stronghold of unsavory, violent mercenary types. Both films involve a third act full of little creatures that many viewers find annoying—for Jedi, it’s the Ewoks, while Thunderdome has the children of “Planet Erf.” Both films find the hero in a confined space fighting a much bigger adversary and both films feature climaxes that are just repeating a similar scene from an earlier film with a bigger budget.

Much like Return of the Jedi, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome is considered by many to be the weakest film in its trilogy. Of course, like Star Wars, the weakest Mad Max movie is still better than 90 percent of the other movies out there. As such, Thunderdome deserves to have a larger cultural footprint than it does.